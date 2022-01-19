Bunicorn (BUNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $1.06 million and $123,163.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

