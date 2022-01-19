Burency (BUY) Price Reaches $0.0169

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Burency has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Burency has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $110,848.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

