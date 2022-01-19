ByteNext Trading Down 9.2% This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $34,407.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.30 or 0.07418612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.99 or 0.99733243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007548 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

