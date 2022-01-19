Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce $12.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.49. Cable One posted earnings of $9.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $48.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $48.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $17.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,582.31. 82,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,735.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,844.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,524.57 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

