CACI International (CACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.000-$18.830 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CACI opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

