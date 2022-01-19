CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.