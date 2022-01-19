CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 458,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in CalAmp by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 217,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CalAmp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.40. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

