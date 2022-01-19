Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.18. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 96,652 shares.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

