California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 70,359 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379,779 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $109,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,077,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

