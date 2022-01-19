Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calix stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. Calix has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 562.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Calix by 445.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 87.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 62.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

