Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 4.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $51.43. 20,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,735,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 122.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $8,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

