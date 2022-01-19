Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Calyxt reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 125.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

