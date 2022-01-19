Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 140226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMBM. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 100,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

