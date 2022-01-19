Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

CCJ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -308.38 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 272.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

