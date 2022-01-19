Cameco (TSE:CCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCO. lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.20. The company had a trading volume of 623,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,684. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$15.45 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$361.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

