Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.73.

Shares of CG traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,024. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.53.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

