Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$3.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.41.

GDDFF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

