Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.1 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

