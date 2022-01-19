Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Downgraded by Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.88.

TSE:CM traded down C$2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$163.18. 679,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$146.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$108.50 and a 52 week high of C$166.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899993 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

