Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.66. 45,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,006. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 60,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

