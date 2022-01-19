Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.98

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 34176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.