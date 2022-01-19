Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.98

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 34176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.
In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
