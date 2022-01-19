Capital One Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 395,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,697,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

