Capital One Financial Corp Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 76,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

