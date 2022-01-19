Capital One Financial Corp Has $8.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. 187,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $68.86.

