Capital One Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 395,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,697,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

