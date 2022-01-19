Capital One Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 7,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

