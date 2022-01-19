Capital One Financial Corp Purchases 373 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.80. 347,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,489,049. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.72 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $889.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

