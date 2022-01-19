Capital One Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

