Capital One Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,902,000 after buying an additional 5,227,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,156,000 after buying an additional 2,795,412 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after buying an additional 739,472 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,247,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after buying an additional 56,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 20,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,434. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

