Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

