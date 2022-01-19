Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.20. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 157,313 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $72.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

