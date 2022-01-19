Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Paul Moody Buys 200,000 Shares

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Paul Moody bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($152,817.57).

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.38. Card Factory plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.33).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.