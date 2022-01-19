CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.58

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.58 and last traded at $107.63, with a volume of 1409035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

