Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) PT Lowered to €19.70

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 194,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.