Cashaa (CAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $14.18 million and $1.01 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

