CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post sales of $9.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

CASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.34. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

