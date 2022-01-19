Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.46 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $314.44 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,612,766,541 coins and its circulating supply is 3,054,987,722 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

