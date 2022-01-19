CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 341,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE PRPB opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPB. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

