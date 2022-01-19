CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Up 43.7% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $12,538.44 and approximately $271.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014942 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000759 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

