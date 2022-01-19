Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €4.00 ($4.55) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.26 ($4.84).

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching €7.60 ($8.64). 4,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a market cap of $20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.98. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a 12 month high of €7.80 ($8.86).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

