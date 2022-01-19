Celestica (CLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

