Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $73.48 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Celo has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $73.48 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00010206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.57 or 0.07447225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.83 or 1.00118490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

