CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 137,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,165,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Get CEMIG alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.