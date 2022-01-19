Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CGAU remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,346. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

