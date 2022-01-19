Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of CGAU remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,346. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
