Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.
NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 92,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,051. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,734,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
