Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 92,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,051. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,734,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.