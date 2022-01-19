Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 22,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

