Centerra Gold’s (CG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.73.

TSE:CG traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 906,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

