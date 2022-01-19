Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CSFB dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.73.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.33. 706,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,024. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.29. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

