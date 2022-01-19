Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 48,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,436,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
