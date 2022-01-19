Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce sales of $64.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.94 million and the highest is $64.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $65.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $253.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $294,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPF opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $848.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

